Hina Tariq shares her career journey to showbiz

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq, aka Sajal of the new serial ‘Bharam’, highlights her career path to fulfil her childhood dream of being an actor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

During her recent outing on ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, to talk about her new serial, rising actor Hina Tariq opened up on her career journey in showbiz to finally starring in dramas.

In a rather candid confession, Tariq shared, “It just happened. There’s no backstory to it.”

She continued, “I’ve always wanted to watch myself on screen and to know if people would like to see me or not.”

“I’ve always wanted to act in dramas. But I was busy with my studies earlier. So soon after completing my studies, I moved from Lahore to Karachi to start working in dramas here,” added the celebrity and mentioned that she started from commercials, after being approached via her Instagram handle before she eventually started getting offers for dramas.

When asked if she has a family member in the showbiz, Tariq maintained, “No, I’m the first one. It did take me some time to get permission from my family – almost a year – but everyone is very happy and supportive now.”

Also Read: Hina Tariq’s Instagram post goes viral!

Notably, Hina Tariq co-stars with Omer Shahzad and Rabya Kulsoom in the new serial ‘Bharam’. The additional cast of the title also features Zainab Raza, Ahsan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Ahmed, Salma Hassan, Babar Ali, Arjuman Rahim and Zarafshan Aamir.

The drama serial is written by Sabeen Junaid, while Naveed Ali Khan helmed the direction. Fahad Mustafa backs the project under his banner Big Bang Entertainment.

‘Bharam’ airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.