Hina Tariq’s Instagram post goes viral!

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq introduced her new character Sajal from the upcoming serial ‘Bharam’, coming soon on ARY Digital.

Rising actor Hina Tariq turned to her Instagram handle recently to share a bunch of BTS images from the sets of ‘Bharam’, to introduce her character of Sajal from the show.

“Is ladki ko dekha tw kaisa laga (How did you feel looking at this girl)?” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery and added the Bollywood song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ to the post. “Bharam soon on ARY Digital,” she teased further.

Thousands of her followers liked the picture post and showed their excitement for the new project of the actor in the comments section.

Besides Tariq, the upcoming play is headlined by showbiz heartthrob Omer Shahzad and Rabya Kulsoom. The additional cast of the title also features ‘Tamasha’ fame Zainab Raza, along with Ahsan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Ahmed, Salma Hassan, Babar Ali, Arjuman Rahim and Zarafshan Aamir.

The drama serial is written by Sabeen Junaid, while Naveed Ali Khan helmed the direction. Fahad Mustafa backs the project under his banner Big Bang Entertainment.

‘Bharam’ will start airing on November 27, at 9 p.m., only on ARY Digital.