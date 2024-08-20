Hina Tariq records hilarious reel with Mohammed Ahmed – WATCH

Showbiz starlet Hina Tariq recorded a hilarious reel with veteran actor Syed Mohammed Ahmed, which is going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the past weekend, rising actor Hina Tariq entertained her thousands of followers on the social platform with a new reel, probably from the sets of her upcoming project, with veteran actor-writer, Syed Mohammed Ahmed.

In the video, she is seen talking to someone over the phone call and complains about suffering from such a disease that she cannot feel the insult from her family members. Sharing the video on her feed, the young actor jokingly captioned, “Epic beemari (illness).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Tariq🇵🇰 (@_hinatariq)

The now-viral video has more than 100K views on her official account and a number of their followers on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

On the work front, Hina Tariq will soon return to the TV screens with the new serial ‘Naqab’, co-starring Ghana Ali, Humayoun Ashraf and Ahmed Rafique among others. Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

Meanwhile, actor-screenwriter Syed Mohammed Ahmed shared the writing credits for last year’s blockbuster serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, and also played a pivotal role in the title.