Syed Mohammed Ahmed’s timely message goes viral, find out

Veteran actor/screenwriter Syed Mohammed Ahmed’s timely message in light of the recent cases of violent abuse against women in the country has deservedly gone viral.

As the country reels from the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam at the hands of Zahir Jaffer and new cases of violence emerge every day, the Ruswai star shared a thought-provoking message on his Instagram.

“Stop keeping your clothes and shoes for special occasions,” Ahmed wrote. “Wear them whenever you can. Nowadays, being alive is a special occasion.”

The 64-year-old has since been reshared a number of times on people’s Instagram stories, and also made its way to numerous Facebook walls and Twitter feeds.

Earlier this year, Syed Mohammed Ahmed’s remarks about what made him unpopular with studio execs also made headlines.

“The women in my serials don’t cry without a reason. I won’t focus on deaths, divorces, issues with in-laws and such. I can’t treat the women in my work the way they are conventionally treated (destitute). Maybe this is why,” he explained, after sharing that studio execs don’t particularly like him.

Actor Syed Mohammed Ahmed also highlighted how everyone has a social responsibility and pandering to the audience is not the best idea.

“The public also likes to and wants to watch pornography, can we do that? A majority of the population is abusing drugs, should we start supplying that to them? What is our moral responsibility here? We’ve made emotionally desensitizing content so common and accepted that if we see a dead body on the road, people would pass by,” he said.