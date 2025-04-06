‘A Minecraft Movie’ sets box office record with $157mn opening

‘A Minecraft Movie,’ starring Hollywood actors Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has scripted history with a $157 million collection in its opening weekend.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While industry experts expected the film to collect around $80 million in its opening weekend, the film has scored the biggest debut of the year, as per a report by Variety.

With a $157 million collection in its opening weekend, ‘A Minecraft Movie’ also became the best film in history for a video game adaptation.

Made with a reported budget of $150 million, the Hollywood title added $144 million for a global start of $301 million at the international box office.

The film surpassed ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ ($146 million) for the largest start for a video game adaptation.

Read more: Netflix announces Minecraft animated series

Directed by Jared Hess. ‘A Minecraft Movie’ follows a group of misfits who are pulled into a cubic world and guided by Steve (Jack Black).

Apart from Jack Black and Jason Momoa, the film also stars Hollywood actors Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge.

The film is based on the popular game of the same name.

Created by Markus Persson, Minecraft game was released in 2009. Later, Jens Bergenstein took over the development after the title was made more widely available in 2011.

The game holds the record of the best-selling video game in history, having sold over 300 million copies and an estimated 140 million monthly active players as of last year.