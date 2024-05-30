Netflix announces Minecraft animated series

Netflix has joined hands with Mojang Studios to create an animated TV series based on the Minecraft franchise.

While details regarding the series have been kept under wraps, it was announced that the series will feature an original story with new characters to show the Minecraft world in a fresh way, Variety reported.

Netflix’s WildBrain studio will be responsible for the animation for Minecraft.

Created by Markus Persson, Minecraft game was released in 2009. Later, Jens Bergenstein took over the development after the title was made more widely available in 2011.

The game holds the record of the best-selling video game in history, having sold over 300 million copies and an estimated 140 million monthly active players as of last year.

Minecraft is a sandbox game which allows players to be creative, build cities and interact with each other.

It is pertinent to mention that Warners and Legendary are working on a Minecraft feature film with an expected debut in April 2025.

The movie will star Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks.

Directed by Jared Hess, the screenplay for the movie has been written by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer.

Meanwhile, it was not clear if the film’s team will be involved with the Netflix animated series.

Minecraft is the latest in a series of games that have been adapted for television.

Earlier, Fallout, Tomb Raider, Halo, The Last of Us, Resident Evil and The Witcher were turned into television series.