Naeema Butt opens up on Bollywood offer

Pakistan showbiz’s starlet Naeema Butt revealed that she has been offered Bollywood projects in the past but could not accept them due to visa restrictions from India.

In her recent public outing, actor Naeema Butt, who resides in New York mostly, spoke up about receiving film and TV offers from across the border, which she could not accept due to Pakistani artists’ ban in India.

“Yes, I’ve been offered Indian projects in the past. I have even received drama offers and also for a great web series on an OTT platform, which had some amazing Indian and Pakistani cast, but at the end of the day, it could not be materialised,” Butt said. “Because my passport says I’m not welcome.”

“I have a Pakistani passport at the moment, but I’m a U.S. green card holder,” she added. “I’m hopeful for things to get better and for artists across borders to work together.”

On a similar optimistic note, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star concluded saying, “I feel we should look at the bigger, brighter picture, and have a firm belief that whatever is destined to be will eventually happen.”

Notably, Naeema Butt is still basking on the unprecedented success of her blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, helmed by ace director Badar Mehmood, and co-starring superstars Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, along with Emmad Irfani.