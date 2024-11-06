Will Naeema Butt cut her hair short to cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan?

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt, aka everyone’s favourite Rubab Mansoor Khan of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, answered if she is open to the idea of cutting her hair short if there would be an opportunity to be cast opposite Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a new interview on a private news channel’s comedy show, Naeema Butt got candid about her stunning long hair and shared the secrets behind the beautiful tresses.

To begin with, Butt credited the good genes from her parents and added, “Apart from that nutrition and your diet are very important. Also, use a heat protectant when styling your hair, drink lots of water, avoid stress as much as you can and try to take sunlight when you can.”

“Lastly take your vitamins, they are very important,” she stressed.

When asked if she ever has to cut her hair short for a role, is she open to the idea, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star replied, “I will put on a wig but no, I will not cut my hair. However, it also depends on the opportunity.”

Upon hearing the option of being cast opposite King Khan, Butt maintained, “I think I can convince Shah Rukh Khan and he’ll be fine with me not cutting my hair.”

“If not, then I will cut them a bit shorter. Because of course, he is Shah Rukh Khan, but even then I will never go too short,” she concluded.

On the work front, Naeema Butt is still basking on the success of her recently-ended blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, directed by Badar Mehmood, co-starring Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

