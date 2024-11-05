Fahad Mustafa expresses gratitude for ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ success

Pakistan’s film and TV superstar Fahad Mustafa expressed gratitude towards fans as well as his team and ARY Digital for the massive success of his comeback serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As we eagerly await the clock to tick 8, for the much-awaited finale episode of ‘KMKT’, Fahad Mustafa used this time to thank the cast and crew of the serial for giving their all to the project, making it a massive success, and to his millions of fans all over the world, for their overwhelming love on his comeback and much-loved and inspiring character of Mustafa.

With a BTS picture from the set, the ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

He continued, “As Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum comes to a close, I find myself feeling so many emotions, but mostly… gratitude. The love you’ve all shown me and this project has truly overwhelmed me. Your messages, your posts, your words of support — they’ve meant more than I can express. Every time I’ve seen your reactions to the show, I’ve felt like I’ve been on this incredible, wild ride with you. It’s been an experience I’ll never forget.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

“Bringing Mustafa to life has been one of the most fulfilling, challenging, and rewarding things I’ve ever done. And knowing that you connected with the story, with the character, and with the journey we’ve all been on together, makes everything worth it,” Fahad added. “Your energy, your enthusiasm, your love — it’s what kept me going through the highs and lows. I’m honestly speechless. As the final episode airs and this chapter ends, I want you all to know that I’ll carry every moment, every laugh, and every lesson with me.”

After a series of acknowledgements for actors, the director, the writer and ARY Digital, he also hinted, “You’ve all become such an important part of my life. So, this isn’t goodbye… it’s just a ‘see you soon’.”

“Thank you for everything, for all the love, for everything you’ve given me. It means the world,” he concluded. “With all my love, FM.”

Apart from Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, and the powerhouse of talent, Hania Aamir, as his on-screen wife Sharjeena, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ also stars Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt in pivotal second leads.

Also Read: Hania Aamir bids farewell to ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ ahead of finale

Badar Mehmood helmed the direction of the blockbuster play whereas seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the moving story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

The last mega episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is set to premiere tonight, November 5, at 8 p.m., only on ARY Digital. The finale will also be screened in cinemas across Pakistan.