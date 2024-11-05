Hania Aamir bids farewell to ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ ahead of finale

Showbiz starlet Hania Aamir, aka our very own Sharjeena of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, bid farewell to the blockbuster serial ahead of the hotly-anticipated finale tonight.

As we anxiously get closer to 8 p.m. for the much-awaited last mega episode of ‘KMKT’, Hania Aamir took an opportunity to say goodbye to her beloved character of Sharjeena and acknowledge the overwhelming love she received from the MusJeena fans all over the world.

With a series of BTS visuals from the set, featuring her co-stars and crew, Aamir captioned, “20 photos are not enough to show what a beautiful time I’ve had on this set. Every single person gave it their all. Could not have asked for better professionals to work with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Further expressing her gratitude to everyone associated with the project and to the fans who made it a massive success, she continued, “What a journey it has been. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this project. It was an absolute pleasure to have worked with some of the greats! Thank you for loving us so much! Everyone who watched, appreciated, binged our work, I love you! The time you took out to make content for us! Thank you!”

“Thank you for sticking by us through so many weeks! Your love is everything for me. This beautiful journey is coming to an end and I cannot thank my audience enough for the warmth. You all have been too kind. We’ve had a blast entertaining you,” she concluded. “Love, Sharjeena.”

Apart from Aamir as Sharjeena and superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ also stars Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt in pivotal second leads.

Badar Mehmood helmed the direction of the blockbuster play whereas seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the moving story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

The last mega episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is set to premiere tonight, November 5, at 8 p.m., only on ARY Digital. The finale will also be screened in cinemas across Pakistan.