Why Sharjeena has not been receiving Mustafa’s calls? Hania Aamir answers!

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir answered on behalf of Sharjeena on why she has not been receiving phone calls from Mustafa in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

As we approach the hotly-anticipated finale of Mustafa and Sharjeena, Hania Aamir has been basking on the success of her latest project and continues to sweep acclaim from the ‘KMKT’ fans all over the world.

For a new interaction with an Indian journalist, Aamir met her fans in Montreal, Canada, and answered their questions about the drama, including the most-asked one, ‘Why is Sharjeena not responding to Mustafa’s calls’.

Maintaining her quirky and fun-loving self, the actor interacted with her female fans at the venue before replying that it is because Mustafa has stopped being his funny self. “It is good to earn money but there is no harm in being a little funny. He has stopped acting funny which is why she is upset, and it is only fair,” Aamir said.

In response to another question, the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star shared that her favourite dialogue from ‘KMKT’ is her fiery reply to Rubab [Naeema Butt], the famous – ‘Bhaad mei jao tum aur bhaad mei jaye tumhara hi hello’ – safe to say, it is an absolute favourite of fans too.

Apart from Aamir as Sharjeena and superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ also stars Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt in pivotal second leads.

Badar Mehmood helmed the direction of the blockbuster play whereas seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq penned the moving story of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

The last mega episode of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is set to be screened in cinemas across Pakistan on November 5.