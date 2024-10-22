I’m emotionally proud of Hania Aamir’s success: Reham Khan

British-Pakistani journalist and producer of Hania Aamir’s debut movie ‘Janaan’, Reham Khan says she is immensely proud of the former and her success feels emotionally personal to her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During a recent podcast interview, Reham Khan, who launched her film career with ARY Films ‘Janaan’, marking the on-screen debut of then-teenager Hania Aamir, spoke about the success the actor has achieved in the last 8 years and hopes she stays focused on it in the future as well.

Speaking about the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star, Khan said, “I’m so proud of Hania and it makes me very emotional. In my film Janaan, she was the only actor whom I cast myself and was completely my choice.”

“She was only 17 when I discovered her on the Dubsmash app, through my nephew, who was her friend, and I fell in love with Hania,” she shared recalling her casting process. “She had talent in her so if not me, probably someone else would have discovered her and therefore, it is completely her success. But I’m glad I did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“She is an absolutely brilliant actor, doing an amazing job, but more than that, she is an amazing woman and a role model. I am emotionally proud of her not just because she is a good actor, or her acting capacity or ability, but for the fact, that it is a personal story of a woman who is defying the norms… the way she has supported her family, stayed focused and doesn’t care about what people have to say about her. It gives me immense pride and happiness when someone turns around their life like this,” Khan gushed, adding that she hopes Aamir stays focused on her career. “I hope and pray that she gets a meaty role in Bollywood and I’m sure she is going to.”

Khan also mentioned that she has been watching Aamir’s blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ as well, and it has been the first time in her life that she has been ‘following a drama’.

Also Read: ‘KMKT’ star Naeema Butt wants to check CM Maryam Nawaz’s bag

Apart from Aamir, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with Emmad Irfani and Naeema Butt.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.