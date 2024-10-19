‘KMKT’ star Naeema Butt wants to check CM Maryam Nawaz’s bag

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka Rubab Mansoor Khan of the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ says she wants to look into CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s bag.

In a new conversation with ARY Digital, actor Naeema Butt shared with her fans all the interesting and unusual stuff she carries in her bag, and also answered some fun questions as well.

The actor shared that she carries basic stuff like money, phones, glasses, some essential medicines, mints and perfume in her bag, in addition to lipstick for a quick touch-up. Butt also shares that she usually has an apple in her bag for healthy snacking and an energy boost during long shoot hours.

When asked about the three most essential items in her bag which she can’t live without, Butt shared that water is very crucial for her and she can’t do without a bottle in her bag. Other than that the celebrity mentioned that money and ID cards are the other necessities.

At another point in the conversation, Butt confessed that she is not at all an organized bag girl, and is more of a messy one.

Upon being asked to name one person whose bag she would like to invade, she replied, “I want to check into Maryam Nawaz’s bag.”

On the work front, Butt is currently being seen in the pivotal role of Rubab Mansoor Khan in the trending serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.