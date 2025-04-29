‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer sees original horsemen return

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,’ marking the return of the original Four Horsemen.

The third film in the magician heist series stars Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel “Danny” Atlas, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder and Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves.

Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman are also returning as Dylan Rhodes and Thaddeus Bradley, respectively, alongside newcomers Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Rosamund Pike and Justice Smith.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ was first revealed at CinemaCon earlier this month along with the confirmation of a fourth movie in the franchise.

The first film in the franchise hit theatres in 2013 and introduced Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, James Franco and Isla Fisher’s characters.

Mark Ruffalo joined the 2016 sequel and played an FBI agent who later turned and joined the group.

The second ‘Now You See Me’ film saw Lizzy Caplan’s new magician replacing Fisher, however, she is set to reprise her role in “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’

The film is scheduled for a release in theaters on November 14.