Jesse Eisenberg shares downsides of playing ‘Batman’ villain

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ has opened up on the downsides of playing the role.

His revelations about the impact of the role on his career come as Nicholas Hoult takes up the villainous Lex Luthor role in the upcoming ‘Superman’ film.

In a recent interview, the Hollywood actor said that his portrayal of the villain in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ hurt his career.

“I was in this Batman movie and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received. I’ve never said this before and it’s kind of embarrassing to admit, but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way, because I was poorly received in something so public,” Jesse Eisenberg said.

“I’ve been in poorly received things that just don’t see the light of day, and for the most part, no one knows. But this was so public, and I don’t read notices or reviews or movie press or anything, so I was unaware of how poorly it was received,” the Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor added.

‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ received mostly negative reviews from film critics despite grossing a whopping $874 million at the worldwide box office.

The negative reaction to the DC title led to the end of Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, making way for James Gunn to launch the new DC Universe with the upcoming ‘Superman’ movie.

A day earlier, James Gunn unveiled the official teaser trailer for ‘Superman’ starring Hollywood actor David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

The first teaser trailer offers a first look at David Corenswet as Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent, a reporter for The Daily Planet.

The footage also gives quick looks at Superman’s beloved Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) at the Daily Planet alongside shots of the superhero’s arch nemesis, Lex Luthor, portrayed by Hollywood star Nicholas Hoult.