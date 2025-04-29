Netflix’s latest sleeper hit surprises with 100% fan rating and millions of views

Netflix’s Korean drama (K-drama) When Life Gives You Tangerines has steadily captured viewers’ attention, reaching an impressive 32.9 million views globally and earning a flawless 100 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Life Gives You Tangerines didn’t arrive with blockbuster marketing or headline-grabbing hype. Instead, it built momentum gradually through strong word of mouth, glowing reviews, and powerful performances.

The K-drama has struck a chord with audiences for its emotional depth and delicate pacing, offering something different from Netflix’s more fast-paced hits.

The series, set on South Korea’s scenic Jeju Island, follows the life of Oh Ae-sun, played by popular singer-turned-actress IU.

Viewers have been particularly drawn to her quietly powerful portrayal of a woman navigating life’s shifting expectations and heartbreaks. Alongside her is Park Bo-gum, who brings a stoic warmth to the role of Yang Gwan-sik.

While When Life Gives You Tangerines doesn’t rely on dramatic plot twists, its gentle unfolding of life, love, and loss has earned it a dedicated fan base. The show has become known for its patient storytelling and emotional weight — qualities that have turned it into a sleeper hit.

Critics have highlighted the drama’s intimate tone, grounded characters, and beautifully captured setting. The Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 100% reflects just how deeply the story has resonated with viewers, even in the absence of flashy drama or high-concept thrills.

As Korean dramas continue to explore new genres and styles, When Life Gives You Tangerines stands out by staying quiet, sincere, and powerful. With 32.9 million views and a perfect score to its name, When Life Gives You Tangerines proves that sometimes, less really is more.

