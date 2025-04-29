Komal Meer just proved she’s more than just a pretty face

Pakistani television star Komal Meer has added another feather to her cap and this time, in the world of academia. The celebrated actress announced her graduation through a heartfelt Instagram post that has now went viral.

Dressed in a striking red suit paired with a traditional graduation gown and cap, Komal Meer revealed she has earned an LLB degree from the prestigious University of London.

In her caption, she shared, “I graduated. It wasn’t easy, but we should never stop trying to fulfil our parents’ dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer)

The post included joyful now viral images and a video of Komal Meer receiving her degree on stage, her mother present by her side to witness the memorable occasion.

The viral video shows her visibly delighted and emotional, marking what she described as a major milestone in her life.

Komal Meer has starred in a string of successful dramas, including Ehd-e-Wafa, Resham Gali Ki Husna, Wafa Be Mol, Badshah Begum, Qalandar, Raah-e-Junoon, and Tere Aane Se.

Despite a busy schedule in the entertainment industry, she never allowed her education to take a backseat.

By completing her LLB, Komal Meer has proved that balancing a demanding showbiz career with higher education is possible.

Her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for her determination and discipline.

Earlier, Komal Meer opened up about her sudden weight gain controversy during her appearance in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast “Excuse Me.”

Talking about fat-shamming, Komal Meer said, “I don’t know why people fat shamed me, when I was skinny they did shame me. I don’t think so I became fat. I just gained 6 kg. It was for a drama, I did gain for a project but the project has now delayed. Also, I took this character as a motivation and have started eating. It was a good project I wanted to do that and I also wanted to gain weight because I was under weight throughout my life. I have been listening this my whole life.that I need to gain”.

Talking about her cosmetic procedures, Komal Meer said, “I think everyone is having cosmetic procedures. Now normal people are having more procedures than celebrities, but I haven’t done anything like this.

I swear! I haven’t done anything people are seeing my cheeks but aren’t seeing my double chin”.