Komal Meer breaks silence on sudden weight gain

Pakistani television actress Komal Meer has opened up about her sudden weight gain controversy during her appearance in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast “Excuse Me.”
Talking about fat-shamming, Komal Meer said, “I don’t know why people fat shamed me, when I was skinny they did shame me. I don’t think so I became fat. I just gained 6 kg. It was for a drama, I did gain for a project but the project has now delayed. Also, I took this character as a motivation and have started eating. It was a good project I wanted to do that and I also wanted to gain weight because I was under weight throughout my life. I have been listening this my whole life.that I need to gain”.
Talking about her cosmetic procedures, Komal Meer said, “I think everyone is having cosmetic procedures. Now normal people are having more procedures than celebrities, but I haven’t done anything like this. I swear! I haven’t done anything people are seeing my cheeks but aren’t seeing my double chin”.
The actress further added, “I want to give a message to my trolls that don’t be jealous of my weight gain. It’s okay, let me breathe , I will go to the gym and tone my body . Just weight and those asking for a diet plan, please wait I will share it soon.”