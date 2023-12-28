‘I was ready to quit acting after that scene…’: Komal Meer recalls tough shooting experience

Young actor Komal Meer recalled the challenging experience of shooting for a drama, after which she was almost ready to quit the industry.

In a recent conversation with a digital outlet, actor Komal Meer shared the tough experience of filming for a drama serial in a village, when she had to perform the chores and eat the leftover food from utensils.

“I had to actually do the sweeping and cleaning, and multiple times, for retakes,” she told the host.

“I remember a scene when I had to eat the leftover food from those unwashed plates. So initially I thought that there would be a cheat way, and I would obviously not eat the actual leftover food, but no, our director called for the leftover lunch food and asked me to eat from it,” Meer explained, adding that she was on the verge of crying while doing so.

The ‘Benaam’ actor remembered another sequence where a fellow actor’s character had to slap her. “She hit me for real and I was constantly crying throughout the scene without any fake tears. After the scene, I remember calling my mother and was like, ‘I don’t want to continue acting’,” Meer added.

On the acting front, Komal Meer was last seen in the recently ended drama serial ‘Dhoka’, co-starring Affan Waheed, Aagha Ali and Sanam Jung. The direction was helmed by executive producer-director Kashif Saleem, while Mehak Nawab penned the script and story for the serial.

