Yashma Gill, Komal Meer jump on the ‘Jamal Kudu’ bandwagon – Watch

After Kinza Hashmi, showbiz starlets Yashma Gill and Komal Meer hopped on to the viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ trend.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor’s rage and ruthless avatar, one element in his latest Box Office juggernaut, ‘Animal’, that has stolen all the spotlight is Bobby Deol’s brief appearance as Abrar Haque, and even more, his entry song and viral step on ‘Jamal Kudu’, taking social media by storm.

Social users have been reenacting the move and sharing their recreations across the platforms.

Previously A-list actor Kinza Hashmi aced the hook step and now showbiz besties, Yashma Gill and Komal Meer are the latest to join the social media trend, when the former was restricted to home due to sickness. “What kept me distracted during my viral days,” wrote the ‘Tere Ishq Ke Naam’ star in the caption of the video.

Actors Zoya Nasir, Hibba Aziz, Feroz Kadri and Sarah Aijaz Khan also joined them and tried their hands at the fun recreation.

The viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and received love for the celebrities in the form of likes and comments, along with a certain amount of backlash.

It is pertinent to note that ‘Jamal Kudu‘ is a reworked version of a 50-year-old Iranian folk song ‘Jamal Jamaloo‘. The melody is based on the poetry of Bijan Smandar of the same name. It was penned by a Shirazi ladies’ musical choir from Kharazemi Ladies’ High School and was sung at every wedding and event during the 1950s.

