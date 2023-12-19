After Tripti Dimri, this ‘Jamal Kudu’ girl is internet’s new crush

After Tripti Dimri, Persian dancer Tannaz Davoodi aka the viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ girl from the wildly popular song of ‘Animal’ is the newest obsession of the internet.

While Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release, ‘Animal’ continues to make waves at the global Box Office, one of the tracks in the action thriller, which grabbed the attention of viewers, was the peppy entry song of Bobby Deol aka Abrar Haque, ‘Jamal Kudu’ which was as impactful as his brief role.

However, apart from the background music and poetry of the 50-year-old Iranian folk song, another notable element in the MV, which managed to hold the sight of viewers was the girl featured in the track, with many surfing social media to find out about her.

If you also want to know more about this newest internet sensation who made everyone swoon over her screen presence, let us tell you; her name is Tannaz Davoodi and she is an Iranian model and dancer by profession.

Born to a journalist father, Mehdi Aliyari and his wife Marjan Diamond, in Tehran, Davoodi studied fashion design, before making a career switch to Bollywood as a dancer.

Before her latest outing in ‘Jamal Kudu’ put her in the much-deserved spotlight, she also shared the screen with A-list celebrities Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone among others.

Similar to Tripti Dimri, whose popularity skyrocketed after playing Zoya in ‘Animal’, Davoodi’s social media following also witnessed a great increase, with the current figure being 275,000 users of the site in her followers list.

