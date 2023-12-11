Jamal Kudu: The Iranian inspiration behind Bobby Deol’s viral ‘Animal’ entry song

Loved the viral entry song ‘Jamal Kudu’ of Bobby Deol in ‘Animal’? Read on to know about the 50-year-old Iranian track which served as inspiration.

One of the tracks in ‘Animal’, which grabbed the attention of viewers and forced the makers to release it separately, was the peppy entry song of Bobby Deol aka Abrar Haque, ‘Jamal Kudu’ which was as impactful as his brief role.

With its release, the song is viral across social media platforms and movie lovers cannot stop grooving to it in his signature step. But do you know that the track is a reworked version of a 50-year-old Iranian folk song ‘Jamal Jamaloo’, based on the poetry of Bijan Smandar of the same name? Yes, the track was written by a Shirazi ladies’ musical choir from Kharazemi Ladies’ High School and was sung at every wedding and event during the 1950s.

The reworked lyrics of the song go like ‘Jamal Jamalek Jamaloo Jamal Kudu‘, which means ‘Oh my love, my beloved, my sweet love!’

Apart from Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Animal’ also featured Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

After being postponed from the August release, the neo-noir action-thriller by South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, finally hit the theatres last week, scoring a bumper opening at the Box Office. The title crossed INR717 crores in its worldwide ticket sales at the end of the second weekend.

