Bobby Deol breaks silence on limited screen time in ‘Animal’

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol finally opened up on his limited screen time in his latest release, ‘Animal’, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Bobby Deol addressed the hype around his antagonistic character Abrar Haque and the audiences’ disappointment over his limited number of scenes in the film, despite the potential that the character held.

He said, “It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had.”

The ‘Aashram’ actor continued, “At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep (Reddy Vanga). I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there would be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing.”

He also communicated the possibility of an ‘Animal’ spin-off around his character and stated, “People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good.”