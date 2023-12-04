‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor’s film lambasted over representation of women

India lyricist, writer and actor Swanand Kirkire has criticized the Bollywood film ‘Animal’ over its representation of women.

‘Animal‘ tells the story of Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoing a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

The film is being praised for its acting but is under criticism for its glorifying “toxic masculinity” and “misogyny”.

Swanand Kirkire said he felt pity for the women of today’s generation as the Bollywood industry is preparing a new breed of “scary men” through the film.

He feared that females would be disrespected, subdued and suppressed as men would feel proud of doing these things after watching films like ‘Animal‘.

He lamented on female audiences clapping when Rashmika Mandanna’s character was being beaten. He said he returned home feeling like a “desperate, dejected and weak” person.

He showed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogues in which he defined “alpha male” and said that men who are not able to become alpha, become poets to attract women and start making promises of bringing the moon and stars to them.

He feels ‘Animal‘ is embarrassing the Indian cinema’s history.

