‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor film lands in fresh controversy

Bollywood film ‘Animal‘ – starring A-listers Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles – has found itself in the news for the wrong reasons.

‘Animal‘, which follows a fractured father-son relationship, is doing well at the box office and is considered as one of the year’s top films. Despite its hype, the flick is being called out for its over-the-top violence, abusive language and toxic themes.

The critics and fans have shared their views about the film’s extremist ideology.

Shubhra Gupta (The Indian Express): “We get a quick tour of rural Punjab, which is just an excuse for a dozen burly ‘puttars’ to jump in: more boys, more toys, more risible jokes featuring the male nether regions. A kinetic sequence featuring a gigantic bazooka, and Ranbir Kapoor pumping hundreds of bullets into hundreds of bodies is the kind of gleeful comic-book action which is fun while it lasts. But then comes the endless second half in which everything is thrown at the kitchen sink in the hope something sticks. In the end, there’s nothing to this pointless, vile tale: if I have to, I’d rather watch real animals.”

Sukanya Verma (Rediff): “First, Ranbir Kapoor’s nakedness knows no bounds. He strips himself bare as an artist body and soul. Second, ‘Animal‘’s violence isn’t for the fainthearted unless you have an appetite for Korean-style mayhem, like yours truly.”

Ganesh Aaglave (Firstpost): “Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said that he will teach Bollywood how to make a violent movie with ‘Animal‘ and trust me what he said, he delivered that without an ounce of doubt.On the whole, ‘Animal‘ is an adrenaline experience which will have polarising views but you can’t deny its entertaining quotient, breathtaking performances and storytelling.”

Saibal Chatterjee (NDTV): A surfeit of everything – length, violence, love, obsession and toxicity – and shrill drama designed to trigger trauma – that is what ‘Animal‘, written, directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, peddles. The sickeningly violent father-son action drama rarely pauses for breath.

Renuka Vyavahare (Times of India): Action, background score and music work well with the mood of the film. What works the most however is Ranbir Kapoor’s raw sex appeal and unmatched intensity. He lends that dangerously unpredictable quality to this deranged character and aces it especially in that Vaastav like crucial climax scene. Sadly, the story does little for him though. Ranbir Kapoor can be Joaquin Phoenix but ‘Animal‘’s no Joker. This entire film could have just been a conversation between the father and his son.”

Smrity Sharma (Bollywood Life): Watch ‘Animal‘ for Ranbir Kapoor. He doesn’t let you down in even one frame. If you are a hard-core action movie fan, ‘Animal‘ has enough and more to keep you hooked to the screen. The story is engaging and though, long, the performances and the novelty in Ranbir and Bobby’s characters make it worthwhile.

Umesh Punwani (Koimoi): “This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga going into the egomaniacal mode to make a movie that would take toxic masculinity to the other extreme end of Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy. All this while, he wasn’t making a film. He was making a statement that he wants the world to read and decide if they wish to side with him.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Animal‘ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the brains behind ‘Arjun Reddy‘ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh‘.

‘Arjun Reddy‘ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh‘ were both criticized for “toxic masculinity” along with “inappropriate scene” and “vulgar language”.

