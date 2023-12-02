‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest movie leaked online

Bollywood film ‘Animal‘ – starring A-listers Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor- joined the list of blockbuster Hindi films to have leaked online.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Animal‘, which is ruling the box office and impressed critics, became a victim of piracy and was available on several torrent websites.

It was available on filmyzilla, filmywap, mp4moviez, tamilrockers, 123movies, kuttymoviews, isaimini and countless other website.

The leak can cause financial harm as film lovers, who cannot get tickets to watch the film in the cinemas, can view it at their homes.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tiger 3‘, ‘Leo‘, ‘Ganapath‘, ‘Jawan‘, ‘Jailer‘ and other hits were leaked online hours after its release.

‘Animal‘ follows Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoing a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AA FILMS (@aafilms.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AA FILMS (@aafilms.official)

The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Charu Shankar, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and others.

‘Animal‘ is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is the co-writer with Suresh Bandaru, Saurabh Gupta, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

The latter has co-produced the film with Bhushan Kumar.

Related – Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal‘ makers have a sequel planned for the film?