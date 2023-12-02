Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ makers have a sequel planned for the film?

Seems like the makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s recently-released ‘Animal’, already have a sequel planned with the title and cast finalized.

After being postponed from the August release, Ranboir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s maiden collaboration, ‘Animal’ finally hit the theatres yesterday [Friday], scoring a bumper opening at the Box Office.

However, those who did not wait for the post-credits scenes to roll, which makers have been constantly telling the cine-goers to watch, must have missed the hints for the much darker and bloodier sequel dropped, with the possible title.

Before the final text ‘Animal Park’ (potential title) and ‘visit soon’ flashed on the screen, Kapoor is introduced as Aziz, a professional butcher and brother of Abrar (Bobby Deol), who vows to take avenge his brother’s death from Vijay (Kapoor).

With Aziz asking Tripti Dimri’s Zoya if he looks like Vijay, it can be understood that Aziz may have undergone face-changing plastic surgery to look like the protagonist, for a much gorier and violent showdown.

As for the neo-noir action-thriller, co-written and directed by South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ drew mixed reactions from critics, despite a massive opening day collection, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of the director.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ copied from a South Korean film?