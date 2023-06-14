Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ copied from South Korean film?

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s hotly-anticipated ‘Animal’ by Sandeep Reddy Vanga accused of copying a South Korean title ‘Oldboy’.

Before the release of the official teaser of the film, the makers of the neo-noir thriller dropped a pre-teaser clip over the weekend to build up on the hype for the title.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video featured a fight sequence between the lead hero Kapoor and a group of axe-wielding people. He swung his axe and killed a number of them while others escaped.

The sequence reminded viewers of the exact same scene from the Korean title ‘Oldboy’ (2003) by Park Chan-wook. Many took to social media, to point out the similarities between the two visuals, accusing the director of blatant rip-off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

“Ranbir Kapoor is full with RAGE but director SandeeReddVanga seems to copy the Oldboy action sequence for the teaser,” a social user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Animal Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of Oldboy hallway Fight scene.”

“Nothing original about the Animal pre teaser copied from Oldboy movie Unfortunately Sandeep Vanga too copied,” a third replied.

As for ‘Animal’, the noir action thriller, is written and directed by South filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its remake ‘Kabir Singh’). It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti DImri in lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce in first poster of ‘Animal’

Set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld, ‘Animal’ is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11.