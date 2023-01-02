Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce in first poster of ‘Animal’

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor channelled his fierce avatar in the first look of his upcoming film ‘Animal’, with Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers of ‘Animal’ have unveiled the much-awaited first look of the pan-Indian film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles on Saturday, as a new year gift to the fans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The very first poster features the Bollywood A-lister in a never-seen-before intense avatar as he appeared in a blood-soaked white shirt, and held a bloody axe in his arms while smoking a cigarette and giving a death stare to someone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga) Speaking about the title and his character at an earlier outing, the ‘Shamshera’ actor said, “It’s quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it.”

“I am looking forward to Animal because that’s a script that’s way out of my comfort zone. I am scared, but at the same time very excited,” Kapoor detailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

The upcoming film is the first collaboration of Kapoor with South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna and acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As per the reports, the film has been shot majorly in Himachal Pradesh and in Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Pataudi Palace’.

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif unveils intriguing first look of title

‘Animal’ is directed by Vanga (of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame) who has also written the screenplay with Saurabh Gupta and Siddharth Singh. Apart from Kapoor and Mandanna, the film features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

The crime actioner will release theatrically on August 11, 2023.

To note, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the action-adventure flick ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ opposite his better half Alia Bhatt, earlier this year. The title was one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Apart from ‘Animal’, Kapoor also has Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the 2023 slate, which is said to be his last rom-com flick.

Comments