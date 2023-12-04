India cricketer lambasts Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’, deletes post

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat made news with his scathing remarks on hit Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol’s film ‘Animal‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Animal‘ follows Rannvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoing a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film is being praised for its brilliant acting and being panned for “excessive violence” along with “inappropriate themes.”

India cricketer Jaydev Unadkat went to see the film in cinemas and lambasted the flick for setting a bad example. The left-arm pacer called it an “absolute disaster” and “disgrace”.

“What an absolute disaster ‘Animal The Film‘ was!” he tweeted. “GLorifying misogyny in today’s world and then tagging it as mere “traditional masculinity and “alpha male” is a disgrace.

“We ain’t living in the jungles and palaces and fighting wars or going hunting anymore. It doesn’t matter how good the acting was, one shouldn’t glorify and show such acts in a movie that is watched by millions.”

The cricketer said people should remember that they are socially responsible to benefit society. He added that he felt bad for wasting his three hours to watch such a “pathetically made movie.”

The cricketer deleted the post later but netizens had saved it by taking a picture and posting it online.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had directed ‘Arjun Reddy‘ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh‘. Both were criticized for “toxic masculinity” along with “inappropriate scenes” and “vulgar language”.

Related – ‘Animal‘: Ranbir Kapoor’s latest movie leaked online