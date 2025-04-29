Zach Cregger’s Weapons drops a chilling new trailer — Watch at your own risk

The newly released teaser trailer for Weapons, the upcoming horror movie from writer and director Zach Cregger, has left audiences thoroughly unsettled, hinting at another chilling cinematic experience from the filmmaker behind Barbarian.

Released by New Line Cinema, the Weapons trailer offers a haunting first look at what could become one of the most talked-about horror movies of the year.

Weapons, which is set to hit UK cinemas on 8th August, marks a highly anticipated return for Zach Cregger, whose previous horror movie Barbarian earned widespread acclaim for its unpredictable and nerve-shredding narrative.

While Weapons is not confirmed to be directly connected to Barbarian, the trailer suggests viewers should prepare themselves for another twist-filled psychological thriller.

In this latest Weapons trailer, viewers are introduced to the mysterious disappearance of an entire classroom of schoolchildren, an event that leaves their teacher, Justine Gandy, played by Emmy winner Julia Garner, on the brink of madness.

As the Weapons trailer unfolds, the unease builds steadily, showing snippets of the children running through dimly lit streets, and suggesting they may not be dead, but that something equally disturbing is afoot.

Parents, including Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), turn on Justine, convinced she is responsible for the students’ vanishing.

But the Weapons trailer avoids offering easy answers, instead drawing viewers deeper into its terrifying mystery.

The trailer teases psychological disintegration, night-time horrors, and a town gripped by suspicion and fear all underpinned by Zach Cregger’s signature approach to suspense and dread.

With Weapons, Zach Cregger appears poised to further cement his status as one of modern horror’s most innovative voices.

The teaser has already sparked discussion among fans, many of whom are speculating about possible connections to Barbarian.

As anticipation builds, Weapons is set to keep audiences on edge right up to its cinematic release in August — and if this teaser is anything to go by, Zach Cregger is ready to terrify us all over again.