What do people Google about Rubab of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’?

Showbiz starlet Naeema Butt aka Rubab Mansoor Khan of the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ answered the most-searched questions about her character.

In a new conversation with ARY Digital, actor Naeema Butt found out the most-searched questions about her on-screen character Rubab and gave answers to satisfy fans’ curiosities.

Not surprisingly at all, all the fans wanted to know about the secret of Rubab’s stunning long hair, to which Butt shared that it’s all about the genes, but she also takes good care of her diet, water intake and vitamins. She also advised her fans for sun exposure to get maximum vitamin D and avoid stress as well.

When asked about the net worth of Rubab, Butt quipped that ‘it’s a secret’ and nobody is allowed to know.

In response to another question, Butt mentioned the criterion for getting a job in Rubab’s company, which is to ‘kill Adeel [her on-screen husband, played by Emmad Irfani]’.

At another point in the conversation, the actor mentioned that Rubab’s accent is neither particularly British nor American, Indian or Pakistani, but it is ‘her own accent’.

Apart from Butt in the pivotal role of Rubab Mansoor Khan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback, along with Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.