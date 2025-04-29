Meghan Markle says she’s ‘done proving herself’ in tearful interview

Meghan Markle has broken her silence in her first-ever podcast interview since stepping away from royal life and it was an emotional one.

Appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her personal battles with self-worth, motherhood, and identity in a rare, deeply heartfelt conversation.

Wearing no makeup and dressed in comfortable sweats, Meghan Markle spoke vulnerably about how she’s long struggled with the need to prove herself, especially after leaving the royal family in 2020.

“We spend so much of our life trying to prove something… to prove that you’re enough,” she said. “I was just so done with the prove-it game. If you can’t see it, I don’t have to prove it to you. That’s your loss.”

Choking back tears, Meghan Markle continued, “I know that I’m a great friend, I know the kind of mum I am, and I know the kind of human being I am.”

She credited her inner strength to no longer seeking external validation, saying, “Maybe part of worthiness comes when you stop having to feel like you’re in the prove-it game.”

The emotional weight of the episode only deepened when Meghan Markle revealed she writes daily emails to her children, Archie and Lilibet, as a sort of digital time capsule for the future.

Reading aloud one of their notes “We love your cooking. We love your pancakes and we love, love, love your hugs. You’re the best mummy and we love you” she laughed and wiped away tears.

“So sweet. I also love that it’s ‘mummy’ instead of ‘mommy’, which is very British,” she said with a smile.

This powerful podcast appearance offered a rare and raw glimpse into Meghan Markle’s personal journey — one marked by emotional growth, resilience, and a renewed sense of self-worth.