Gordon Ramsay’s Los Angeles mansion targeted in swatting prank

The TV celebrity Gordon Ramsay has been the recent victim of an unsafe swatting prank, where emergency services were falsely sent to a location under the pretence of a serious crime.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) answered a 911 call on Tuesday claiming that a gunman was opening fire at Chef Ramsay’s luxurious Bel Air mansion.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

However, officers found no indication or clue of a shootout upon arrival, and neighbours also confirmed that nothing unusual as described over the call had taken place.

The Kitchen Star Gordon Ramsay, 58, was not at his LA mansion during the incident.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the swatting prank, and they continue to investigate the swatting incident, emphasising the dangers of such pranks, which waste police resources and create unnecessary panic. So far, no arrests have been made.

Swatting has become an alarming trend, targeting high-profile celebrities and public figures. In recent years, stars such as Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Rihanna have also fallen victim to similar hoaxes.

This is not the first time Gordon Ramsay has been affected by crime. Earlier this year, thieves stole nearly 500 ornaments from his Lucky Cat restaurant in London’s Mayfair, causing a loss of over £2,000.

Read More: Julia Garner opens up on Silver Surfer role in ‘Fantastic Four’

On the other side, Julia Garner is set to take on a revolutionary role in the upcoming film Fantastic Four: First Steps, portraying Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer.

This marks a significant departure from the character’s previous depiction in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), where the role was played by a male actor. Garner recently shared insights into how she landed the part, admitting that she initially doubted she would be chosen for the role.