Harbhajan shares winning strategy for India to defeat Australia

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has laid out a winning game plan for India ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals against Australia.

Sharing a three-pronged strategy to triumph over Australia, Harbhajan emphasized crucial moves that could help India secure a spot in the final.

Dismiss Travis Head Early

Harbhajan advised the Indian bowlers, especially Mohammed Shami, to target Travis Head and dismiss him at the earliest. Head’s aggressive batting could pose a serious threat, and removing him early would significantly reduce Australia’s scoring potential. Contain the Middle Order

Harbhajan highlighted the threat posed by Australia’s middle-order batsmen, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, known for their aggressive batting style and hitting sixes and boundaries.

He stressed the importance of restricting these players from scoring quickly to avoid setting a high total.

Play Natural Game

In what is a high-pressure knockout match, Harbhajan encouraged the Indian players to stick to their natural game and not putting undue pressure on themselves.

He emphasized that India’s strength lies in their ability to play fearlessly.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma warned his India team Monday to expect “fightbacks” and “nervy times” against Australia in the Champions Trophy last four in a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India hammered New Zealand by 44 runs Sunday to be unbeaten in three matches and top Group A of the 50-over tournament played in Dubai and Pakistan.

They next face the Steve Smith-led Australia on Tuesday in Dubai for a place in the final of the eight-nation event.

Australia beat Ashes rivals England by five wickets in their opening match but their next two games were abandoned because of rain.

They are also missing several key players, but the Australians have a reputation for raising their game when it matters and beat hosts India in the World Cup final, the last time the two countries played an ODI.

“Look, it is a great opposition to play against,” skipper Rohit told reporters.

“All we have to do is what we have been thinking about the last three games and we have to approach that game in a similar fashion.