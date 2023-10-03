Harbhajan Singh comments on Shadab Khan’s performance

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opened up on Pakistan Vice Captain Shadab Khan’s approach amid the criticism on his recent performances ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Harbhajan Singh criticized Shadab Khan’s performance while discussing Pakistan’s prospects of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with India’s former head coach Ravi Shastri. He said that the all-rounder seems content with conceding runs and going wicketless in fixtures.

The former off-spinner said a cricketer with such an approach will never be match-winners.

“Shadab [Khan] looks really good, but recently he is not bowling at his best,” he said. “He is not looking to take those wickets. He is rather happy going for fifty and sixty runs and no wickets. When you have a mindset like that, as a spinner, you will not win games for your team.”

Harbhajan Singh agreed with Ravi Shastri’s comments that Pakistan spinners are not performing well.

The latter had stated that Naseem Shah’s absence has taken a toll on the Pakistan side.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan captain Babar Azam had batted for Shadab Khan amid criticisms of his performances. He said a player should be supported on their bad days instead of abandoning them.

Shadab Khan, in a press conference ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, said he was optimistic to regain his form in the 50-over world championships.

“I do understand that my recent form is not good, but I have the skills. Just that when you are not performing, you are mentally a bit down, but skill-wise, there is no issue. From the mental aspect, things have changed after I got the rest, and hopefully, we will give a good performance in the upcoming World Cup,” he said.

