‘If you want to play…’: Harbhajan Singh opens up on India playing Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opened up on India playing the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

An old video of Harbhajan has been going viral on social media. In the video, Harbhajan can be seen being involved in a heated discussion regarding India’s stance to not visit Pakistan for any cricketing event.

He said, “If our players are not safe in Pakistan, we won’t send the team. If you want to play, play; if not, don’t. Indian cricket can still survive without Pakistan. If you guys can survive without Indian cricket, then do it.”

Harbhajan Singh’s comments came at the time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla quashed rumours of the Indian cricket team not traveling to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025

Earlier, Indian media claimed that the BCCI won’t send its team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will ask the International Cricket Council to hold its matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

“We do not know which source gave such information. BCCI has not put out any official information regarding this,” Shukla told ThePrint over the phone.

India has not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the 2012-13 season and has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008.

Last year, Pakistan was forced to host the Asia Cup in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to the neighboring country. India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka and Rohit Sharma’s men went on to win the tournament, which was played before the ODI World Cup. Pakistan, however, traveled to India to play the ODI World Cup.