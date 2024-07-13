web analytics
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI quashes report of India not travelling to Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has quashed rumours of the Indian cricket team not travelling to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025

Earlier, Indian media claimed that the BCCI won’t send its team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will ask the International Cricket Council to hold its matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

“We do not know which source gave such information. BCCI has not put out any official information regarding this,” Shukla told ThePrint over the phone.

India have not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the 2012-13 season and has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008.

Last year, Pakistan were forced to host the Asia Cup in hybrid model after India refused to travel to the neighbouring country. India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka and Rohit Sharma’s men went on to win the tournament, which was played before the ODI World Cup. Pakistan, however, traveled to India to play the ODI World Cup.

