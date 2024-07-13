Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI quashes report of India not travelling to Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has quashed rumours of the Indian cricket team not travelling to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025

Earlier, Indian media claimed that the BCCI won’t send its team to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and will ask the International Cricket Council to hold its matches in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

“We do not know which source gave such information. BCCI has not put out any official information regarding this,” Shukla told ThePrint over the phone.

India have not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the 2012-13 season and has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008.