Harbhajan Singh picks ‘game-changer’ ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Former India Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked his ‘game-changer’ ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India, who have won their first game against Ireland quite convincingly by eight wickets and with 46 balls to spare, is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at New York’s Nassau County International Stadium.

Speaking in a show ahead of the marquee even between the arch-rivals, Harbhajan Singh—the 2007 T20 World Cup winner— expected that Suryakumar Yadav could be India’s game-changer not only against Pakistan but also throughout the tournament.

“I think Suryakumar Yadav is someone who could be a game-changer for India throughout this tournament. Even though, he didn’t get going the other day. But Suryakumar Yadav, when he plays those 10 or 15 balls, he will probably score those winning runs for team India,” Harbhajan Singh said.

The former off-spinner went on to say that Suryakumar Yadav plays ‘selflessly’ while playing at any position.” For me, Suryakumar Yadav would be the biggest game changer for team India in this World Cup,” Harbhajan Singh.

It is pertinent to mention here that Suryakumar Yadav failed to make an impact against Ireland while batting No. 04 the other day, scoring just two off four deliveries.