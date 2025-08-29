Watch: Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth Slapgate Video Surfaces After 18 Years

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is no stranger to drama, but the infamous Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth slapgate from 2008 remains one of its most shocking moments. After nearly two decades, the never-before-seen footage of this explosive incident has finally emerged, reigniting buzz among cricket fans in Mumbai, Delhi, and beyond. Released by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, the viral video has taken social media by storm, bringing back memories of one of the league’s darkest chapters.

The Infamous Slapgate Incident

During the inaugural IPL season in 2008, a heated moment unfolded after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali. The broadcast cut to a commercial break, leaving fans in the dark—until the cameras returned to show a tearful Sreesanth, sparking widespread speculation. What really happened? The answer remained a mystery until now.

On Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Lalit Modi dropped a bombshell, unveiling raw footage captured by a security camera. The clip shows Harbhajan Singh, then Mumbai Indians’ stand-in captain, calling Sreesanth over during post-match handshakes and delivering a sharp backhanded slap. A stunned Sreesanth reacted, nearly escalating the situation into a brawl, but teammates Irfan Pathan and Mahela Jayawardene quickly intervened. The incident followed Punjab’s dominant 66-run victory, reportedly triggered by Sreesanth’s provocative “hard luck” comment and animated celebration during Shaun Pollock’s dismissal.

Fallout and Reflections

The consequences were immediate and severe. The BCCI slapped Harbhajan with a season-long ban, and then-Punjab captain Yuvraj Singh called the act “unacceptable.” The Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate became a global talking point, cementing its place in IPL history. Despite the controversy, the two players later reconciled, even sharing the commentary box and playing together in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team.

Harbhajan has repeatedly expressed regret, most recently on R. Ashwin’s podcast, saying, “If I could erase one moment from my career, it’d be the Sreesanth incident. I’ve apologized countless times—it was a mistake.” He also shared a heartbreaking anecdote about Sreesanth’s daughter refusing to speak to him years later, saying, “You hit my father,” a moment that left the former spinner devastated.

The release of this long-hidden footage, shared by Modi on social media with the caption, “The famous slap in my podcast with @MClarke23 on #beyond23,” has sparked fresh debates across India, from cricket-crazy Mumbai to Kerala, where Sreesanth hails from. The clip, unseen for 18 years, offers a raw glimpse into the IPL’s wild early days and serves as a reminder of the intense emotions that fuel the game.