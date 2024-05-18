Harbhajan Singh warns India ahead of clash against Pakistan

Former Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh warned the Indian team ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The tournament is scheduled to start on June 2 in the West Indies and the USA, and the arch-rivals Pakistan and India, will face each other on June 9 at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

In an interview with local media, Harbhajan Singh said that playing against Pakistan is always challenging as the two teams do not play each other frequently.

He added that India is not well aware of Pakistan’s strong and weak points.

“At the end of the day, playing against Pakistan is always (tricky) as both countries do not play much against each other. We do not know much about their strong and weak zones but the Indian management keeps track of every player and their strong and weak zones,” Harbhajan said.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s bowling department’s mental and physical strength but insisted that the Indian team would counter them.

“In the bowling department too, Pakistan bowlers keep themselves mentally and physically strong. These aspects will be taken care of by the Indian team. These things will come into play when both sides will battle it out on the field,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh had earlier slammed at the idea of drop-in pitches for the blockbuster clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, raising concerns about the unpredictability of the surface.

“Pitches there [Nassau Cricket Stadium] are known to none to be honest. Even the pitch curators might not know how many times will this pitch last. How much heat would be there how much water has been put in? How much bounce would it offer?,” Harbhajan said during a press conference.