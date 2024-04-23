33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Hard work requires to bring power, oil prices down: Shahid Khaqan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that hard work and hard decisions will be required to bring power and petroleum prices down, ARY News reported.

Talking to media outside the judicial complex former prime minister said that previous 16 months government was a failure. “Unfortunately, the PML-N government has shortage of talent,” former PML-N leader said. “We pray, may Allah guide them to the right path,” Abbasid said.

He said Iran is a neighboring country our relations should be improved. “The gas pipeline has not been a political issue, it has been a legal matter, ministers should avoid to issue statements over it”.

Talking on NAB cases, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “We will be entitled for pension from the NAB in next two to three years. A person entitles for pension in 18 years, while 17 years have been completed,” he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.