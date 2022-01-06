“Hardest thing to walk away from”: Peter Dinklage on GOT

American actor, Peter Dinklage opened up about his feelings with the ending of the fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’, said ‘it was the hardest thing to walk away from’.

Peter Dinklage, known for his acclaimed performance as Tyrion Lannister in the fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones’, talked about life after the eight-part series ended in 2019, during his recent interaction on the popular ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage)

The 52-year-old actor had an outing on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on New Year’s eve where he disclosed the emotional attachment Dinklage had with the cast of the show.

Responding to the statement by the host, whether it was a relief when the show finally came to an end eight years after its initial launch, American celebrity went on to say, “Yeah, I mean, it’s time to move on, as hard as it is”.

“Actors typically form close relationships with each other while working on projects and then you don’t see each other again but the Game of Thrones cast was a family”, Peter further added.

“I lived in Ireland, so for me, it wasn’t just the show. It was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from”, he mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage)

Furthermore, while responding to a query from Norton, the actor disclosed how the writers initially attempted to make his character like other fighter guys but later dropped the idea, “So the one man I did kill, early on in the show, was about a 70-year-old amputee, so that’s not very heroic”, Dinklage stated.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!