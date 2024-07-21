Hardik Pandya, Ananya Panday follow each other after cricketer’s separation with wife Natasa, fans ask ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai’

Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday followed each other on Instagram after a dance video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding went viral on social media.

The all-rounder cricketer’s personal life has been in the headlines following his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic.

Meanwhile, a video of Hardik dancing with Ananya at the wedding has been circulating widely on the internet.

Fans have noticed that after the video’s viral success, Hardik and Ananya have started following each other on Instagram.

The wedding of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant has been a major event online, with numerous viral pictures and videos.

Among these, the video of Ananya and Hardik dancing has particularly thrilled fans.

In the clip, they are seen dancing energetically alongside Ranveer Singh to his hit song “Aankh Maarey” from Simba, showcasing a noticeable bond between Hardik and Ananya.

Curiosity among fans has spiked, with some speculating about the nature of their relationship. One user asked, “kya chal raha hai,” while another commented, “something cooking.”

The speculation comes as Hardik and Natasa announced their separation on July 18, 2024.

They shared a joint statement on Instagram, saying, “After four years together, we have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built our family.”

The day before the announcement, Natasa was seen at the airport heading to her hometown in Serbia with their son, Agastya. She has since been sharing pictures and videos of her time there on social media.