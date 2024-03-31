Hardik Pandya called dog? Navjot Singh Sidhu dubs Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has lavished praise on Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to take place on April 1st at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Rohit Sharma is playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The batter was removed as the skipper of the team ahead of the tournament as the franchise owners passed on the baton to the all-rounder, who was traded from Gujarat Titans.

In the two matches he has played for Mumbai Indians so far, Rohit Sharma has showcased his batting skills with impactful performances.

In the opening game against Gujarat Titans, Sharma’s 43-run knock played a crucial role in keeping his team in contention during the chase. Similarly, in the subsequent match against Rajasthan Royals, he provided a blistering start with a quickfire 26 runs, setting the tone for the team’s pursuit of a daunting target of 278 runs.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 looming on the corner, this IPL season holds significant importance for Rohit Sharma, offering him an opportunity to regain his form ahead of the ICC tournament.

Navjot Singh Sidhu while praising Rohit Sharma compared him with Elephant, saying that even if he is covered with dust he will be respected. Taking to his Twitter account, he explained:

“Even if the elephant is covered in dust, it will still be respected. Even tying the dog with a gold chain does not make one respectable.”

Rohit Sharma has been a legend for the Mumbai Indians in the league. He is the leading run-getter for the franchise in the tournament and also guided them to the five titles in the league, making them the most successful team in the tournament.