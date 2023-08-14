Hardik Pandya defends India’s T20 series defeat against West Indies

FLORIDA: India captain Hardik Pandya has defended his side T20 international series against West Indies, saying that losing is good sometimes.

Hardik Pandya’s triumphant run as the T20I captain of the Men In Blue in the bilateral series came to an end on Sunday. The star all-rounder lost his first T20I series as captain after the Romario Shepherd-inspired West Indies outplayed India in the fifth encounter.

Putting an end to India’s fightback in Florida, hosts West Indies sealed the five-match series 3-2 after recording an eight-wicket victory over India.

Hardik’s Team India had bounced back in the series by winning back-to-back matches against the West Indies. However, the batting disaster class of the Indian batters paved the way for the West Indies to thwart India’s bid to register a come-from-behind series win.

Pandya’s decision to bat first on a slow track backfired as India posted a below-par total in the 20-over contest.

“If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn’t able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish,” said Pandya, who scored 14 off 18 balls in the T20I series decider.

“I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will. In hindsight, one series here or there doesn’t matter but the commitment to the goal is important,” he added.

He further said, “It’s a long way. We have the ODI World Cup coming up. And sometimes losing is good. You get to learn a lot. Winning and losing is a part of the process and we are going to make sure we learn from that.”

“It is what I feel at the moment, I don’t plan much. If I see a situation, whatever my gut says I follow, ” Pandya explained.

Brandon King’s superb unbeaten 85 led West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India on Sunday to secure a 3-2 victory in their T20I series.

This was West Indies’ first T20 series win over India since 2017, which also broke India’s 12-series unbeaten streak in the shortest format.

Set a target of 166 to win the fifth and deciding contest, in Lauderhill, Florida, West Indies reached their target with two overs to spare with Nicholas Pooran scoring 47 in a partnership of 107 with King.

Leading India’s fightback in the series decider against the West Indies, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant half-century while youngster Tilak Varma scored 27 off 18 balls. Suryakumar’s quick-fire 61 off 45 balls powered India to 165/9 in 20 overs.

Hardik, the India captain, arrived in the 11th over of the first innings and made just 14 off 18 balls.

Pandya’s bowling decisions were also questioned by his critics in the recently concluded T20I series. The star all-rounder went wicketless and the pacer didn’t even complete his full quota of overs in the 5th T20I.

The Indian all-rounder has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. In his absence, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will lead the second-string Indian side in his comeback series.