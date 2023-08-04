“Arrogance is killing Indian cricket”

Hardik Pandya-led India side is being mercilessly trolled following the side’s defeat to hosts West Indies in the first T20I.

West Indies won the opening game of the five-match T20I series by four runs at Tarouba on Thursday. Following its defeat, the 2007 T20 World Cup winners came under severe criticism by fans and netizens.

West Indies win the first #WIvIND T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I in Guyana. 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/AU7RtGPkYP pic.twitter.com/b36y5bevoO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2023

Here is what social media thought of the result.

Winning matches in all conditions is an habit. Overconfident or failure to adopt the conditions are lacking of maturity as player.If players don’t understand it then they should teach that they are not playing Street cricket.They r representing country — Manoj Walvekar (@manojwalvekar) August 4, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣india can’t even whitewash them team who didn’t qualify for both world cups — Muhammad Hamza (@MHamza14210) August 3, 2023

Australia women cricket team playing better than Indian cricket — DISCIPLINE JIT (@disciplinejit25) August 3, 2023

Once a Legend ( Hardik Pandya ) Said :- ” The kind of talent which the Indian team possesses right now, I think we can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world,” WI defeated India the First T20I by 5 runs. pic.twitter.com/OctqClEkH9 — KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR 🇮🇳🚀𝕏 (@kapildevtamkr) August 3, 2023

The hosts, electing to bat first in the series opener, put up 149-6 on the back of handy knocks by captain Rovman Powell and wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

The skipper scored 48 off 32 deliveries with three fours and as many sixes to his name. The wicketkeeper hit two boundaries and as many maximums on his way to 34-ball 41.

Opener Brandon King chipped in with his 19-ball 28. His knock included four boundaries and a six.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each.

In reply, the visitors were restricted to 145-9. Tilak Varma top scored with 39 from 22 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav scored run-a-ball 21 with two fours and a six to his name.

Pacer Jason Holder was the pick of West Indies bowlers with his match-winning figures of 2-19 in four overs. Fast bowlers Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy bagged two wickets each.