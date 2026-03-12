Hardik Pandya’s World Cup celebration with 'friend' lands him in trouble

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is facing potential legal action after celebrating India’s T20 World Cup victory with his friend Mahieka Sharma, wrapping the national flag around himself in the stadium.

According to reports in Indian media, advocate Wajid Khan has filed a petition requesting the registration of an FIR against Pandya. The petition claims that by draping the tricolor over his body and celebrating in public, Hardik Pandya committed an act deemed “obscene” and violated the respect due to the national flag.

Khan argued that the cricketer’s actions contravened relevant laws and urged the Pune police to initiate proceedings. He emphasized that every citizen is responsible for upholding the dignity of the national flag.

The advocate cited Section 2 of the National Flag Act, 1971, which mandates the protection of the flag’s sanctity. The petition has reportedly been accepted by authorities, and further action is awaited.

The incident occurred immediately after India defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, when Pandya celebrated on the ground alongside Mahieka Sharma. The act, captured on camera, quickly went viral, drawing criticism from certain quarters over perceived disrespect to the national flag.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether an FIR has officially been registered or what legal consequences Pandya may face.