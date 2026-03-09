Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma reignite their engagement rumours

Mahieka Sharma wore a diamond ring in the T20 Cup Finals, it reignited the rumours of her engagement with Hardik Pandya.

The recent T20 World Cup finals brought back public interest in Mahieka’s diamond ring, which she wore during the event. Mahieka showed her love for Hardik by joining him to celebrate on the field.

The beauty was seen proudly flaunting a sparkling diamond ring, which has long been the centre of debate. The social media photos show Pandya wrapped in the Indian tricolour while he stands next to Sharma, who holds his hand and smiles at the crowd.

The couple has denied their engagement rumours through public statements because they need to keep their relationship status private.

The couple demonstrated their strong bond through an emotional field embrace, which included Sharma kissing the cricketer on the cheek.

They showed no hesitation to display their affection through public displays of affection, while their engagement rumours gained traction because Sharma’s diamond ring became the centre of attention.

Later, they were seen in the clips wearing matching traditional attire while performing a pooja ceremony that included three to four priests in their sacred space.