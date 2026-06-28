Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma spark secret wedding rumors

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is once again at the center of social media rumors. Speculation is mounting that the popular all-rounder and his model girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, have secretly tied the knot. The rumors intensified after an intimate photo of the couple surfaced and quickly spread across various social media platforms.

The chatter began when a photo emerged showing Hardik alongside his girlfriend and an elderly woman believed to be her mother. It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed internet users to spot a significant detail in the image: Mahieka was sporting a tilak on her forehead and sindoor (vermilion) in the parting of her hair. Because the elderly woman was also seen holding both of their hands, the internet was instantly ablaze with rumors of a secret wedding.

However, neither Hardik Pandya nor Mahieka Sharma has issued an official statement to confirm or deny the marriage rumors. Industry sources claim that the couple’s outfits in the photo appear identical to what they wore while attending an event together at Ahmedabad Airport, raising the strong possibility that this was simply a routine family gathering rather than a wedding.

Although rumors about the couple had been circulating since September 2025, they only made their relationship official in October 2025. Mahieka, a talented and award-winning fashion model, has been a frequent fixture in the stands, consistently cheering for Hardik during the IPL 2026 season and India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

Given that they have been dating for nearly a year, many fans expect the couple to take this significant step publicly when the time comes. Previously, Hardik Pandya filed for divorce from Serbian model Natasa Stankovic in July 2024. The former couple shares a son together.